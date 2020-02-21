Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Alamos Gold (AGI)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Alamos Gold (AGI – Research Report), with a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 51.8% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alamos Gold is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.26, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

Based on Alamos Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $186 million and net profit of $38 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $71.5 million.

Alamos Gold, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, mining, and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.