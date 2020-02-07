Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Triumph Group (TGI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Group (TGI – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 65.0% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Spirit AeroSystems, and Mercury Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triumph Group is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $24.67, implying a 6.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.38 and a one-year low of $18.28. Currently, Triumph Group has an average volume of 432.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Triumph Group, Inc. engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support.