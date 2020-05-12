Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Hold rating on SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL – Research Report) on May 8 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 76.9% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Upland Software, and Veeva Systems.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.30, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $11.61. Currently, SailPoint Technologies Holdings has an average volume of 1.4M.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support. The company was founded on August 8, 2014 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.