Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Rogers Communication (RCI)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released today, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Rogers Communication (RCIResearch Report), with a price target of C$66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.73.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers Communication with a $54.20 average price target.

Rogers Communication’s market cap is currently $25.9B and has a P/E ratio of 16.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media.

