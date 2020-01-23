Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Rogers Communication (RCI)

In a report released today, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Rogers Communication (RCI – Research Report), with a price target of C$66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 57.7% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Corus Entertainment, Yellow Media, and IMAX.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rogers Communication with a $54.20 average price target.

Rogers Communication’s market cap is currently $25.9B and has a P/E ratio of 16.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

Rogers Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates its business through the following segments: Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions, and Media.