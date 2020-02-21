Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eldorado Gold (EGO)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Hold rating on Eldorado Gold (EGO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.52.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 70.1% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Agnico Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eldorado Gold with a $9.21 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.09 and a one-year low of $3.05. Currently, Eldorado Gold has an average volume of 2.01M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.