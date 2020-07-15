Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG – Research Report), with a price target of $1.80. The company’s shares opened today at $1.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 69.7% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Battle North Gold, TMAC Resources, and Argonaut Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paramount Gold Nevada with a $2.73 average price target, implying a 141.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.38 and a one-year low of $0.47. Currently, Paramount Gold Nevada has an average volume of 191K.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Sleeper Gold Project and Grassy Mountain Project segments. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.