Canaccord Genuity Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Agnico Eagle (AEM)

By Ryan Adsit

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle (AEMResearch Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.53.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 66.9% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Eldorado Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.51, which is a 32.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Agnico Eagle’s market cap is currently $11.39B and has a P/E ratio of 23.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration.

