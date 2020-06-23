Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT)

In a report released yesterday, Cecilia Furlong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT – Research Report), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Furlong is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Furlong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Shockwave Medical, TransMedics Group, and Vapotherm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lemaitre Vascular with a $29.40 average price target.

Lemaitre Vascular’s market cap is currently $496.9M and has a P/E ratio of 28.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.74.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.