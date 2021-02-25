Canaccord Genuity Remains a Hold on HealthStream (HSTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Hold rating on HealthStream (HSTM – Research Report) on February 17 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Allscripts.

HealthStream has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00, a -5.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $26.63 and a one-year low of $17.95. Currently, HealthStream has an average volume of 146.1K.

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations and other members within the healthcare industry. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, and performance appraisal services. The Provider Solutions consists of credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment products and services. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.