Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

In a report issued on January 14, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM – Research Report), with a price target of C$82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.12.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 63.1% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Wheaton Precious Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.45, representing a 33.4% upside. In a report issued on March 4, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on Wheaton Precious Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $286 million and net profit of $157 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $223 million and had a net profit of $77.52 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Peñasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.