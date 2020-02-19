Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Westleaf (WSLFF)

In a report released today, Kimberly Hedlin from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Westleaf (WSLFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$0.55. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.09.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Westleaf with a $0.41 average price target.

Based on Westleaf’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $3.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $77.78K.

Westleaf, Inc. is a cannabis company focused on retail experiences, engaging cannabis brands, and premium cannabis production. The company is developing national footprint of retail stores called prairie records. The company was founded by Stephen Mason, Scott Hurd and Taylor Ethans is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.