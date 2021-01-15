Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Transglobe Energy (TGA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Transglobe Energy (TGA – Research Report) on January 7 and set a price target of p215.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 61.6% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Touchstone Exploration, Orca Exploration Group, and Vaalco Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transglobe Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.82.

The company has a one-year high of $1.41 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Transglobe Energy has an average volume of 789.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TGA in relation to earlier this year.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. It operates through the following segments: Egypt, Canada, and Corporate. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.