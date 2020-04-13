Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on Qualcomm (QCOM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm (QCOM – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Adesto Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $94.00 average price target, which is a 31.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $98.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Qualcomm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.08 billion and net profit of $925 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.84 billion and had a net profit of $1.07 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

QUALCOMM, Inc. engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products. The QTL segment grants licenses and provides rights to use portions of the firm’s intellectual property portfolio. The QSI segment focuses on opening new or expanding opportunities for its technologies and supporting the design and introduction of new products and services for voice and data communications. The company was founded by Franklin P. Antonio, Adelia A. Coffman, Andrew Cohen, Klein Gilhousen, Irwin Mark Jacobs, Andrew J. Viterbi, and Harvey P. White in July 1985 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.