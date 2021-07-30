Canaccord Genuity Remains a Buy on CI Financial (CIFAF)

In a report released today, Scott Chan CFA from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report).

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 58.2% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NextPoint Acquisition Corp Class A, Canadian Bank of Commerce, and National Bank of Canada.

CI Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.05, representing a 52.3% upside. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CI Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $640 million and net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $499 million and had a net profit of $120 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CIFAF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.