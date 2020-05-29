Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kimberly Hedlin reiterated a Buy rating on Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$2.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedlin is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Hedlin covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Decibel Cannabis Company, Delta 9 Cannabis, and MediPharm Labs.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Khiron Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.74.

The company has a one-year high of $2.18 and a one-year low of $0.22. Currently, Khiron Life Sciences has an average volume of 222.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KHRNF in relation to earlier this year.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. engages in the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol medical cannabis. The company was founded by Álvaro Torres and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.