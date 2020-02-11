Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Their Buy Rating on GenMark (GNMK)

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on GenMark (GNMK – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.51, close to its 52-week low of $4.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Exact Sciences, and T2 Biosystems.

GenMark has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00.

Based on GenMark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $11.68 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 107 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GNMK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. Its products include ePlex and XT-8. The company was founded by Jon Faiz Kayyemin 1993 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.