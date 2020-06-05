June 5, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy on Planet 13 Holdings Shares, Sees 9% Upside For The Stock

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on 6/1, Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson reiterated a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings (Other OTC:PLNHF)with a price target of $1.85, which represents a potential upside of 9% from where the stock is currently trading.

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Robert Burleson has a yearly average return of 8.6% and a 56.8% success rate. Burleson has an -4.0% average return when recommending PLNHF, and is ranked #435 out of 6695 analysts.

All the 3 analysts polled by TipRanks rate Planet 13 Holdings (Otc) stock a Buy. With a return potential of 284.3%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $6.50.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019