Canaccord Genuity Reiterates a Buy Rating on Natera (NTRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Max Masucci reiterated a Buy rating on Natera (NTRA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 33.3% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Chembio Diagnostics, Castle Biosciences, and Guardant Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Natera with a $47.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.92 and a one-year low of $14.71. Currently, Natera has an average volume of 651.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NTRA in relation to earlier this year.

Natera, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It offers Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test, Horizon Carrier Screening, Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Screening and Spectrum Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis, Anora Products of Conception and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing.