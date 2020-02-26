Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Trevali Mining (TREVF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto reiterated a Hold rating on Trevali Mining (TREVF – Research Report) on February 23 and set a price target of C$0.17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.11, equals to its 52-week low of $0.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

Trevali Mining has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.22, implying an 83.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.25 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.36 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, Trevali Mining has an average volume of 85.58K.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.