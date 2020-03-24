March 24, 2020   Analyst News   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on So-Young International (SY)

By Carrie Williams

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Buy rating on So-Young International (SYResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.72, close to its 52-week low of $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -34.7% and a 12.2% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Digital Turbine, The Meet Group, and Synacor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for So-Young International with a $16.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.80 and a one-year low of $8.03. Currently, So-Young International has an average volume of 478.4K.

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

