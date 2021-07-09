July 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTXResearch Report), with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.24, close to its 52-week low of $8.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 42.2% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Travere Therapeutics, Homology Medicines, and Stoke Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sigilon Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.00.

Based on Sigilon Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.96 million and GAAP net loss of $18.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.73 million.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new class of therapeutics and functional cures for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules to patients.

