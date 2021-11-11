November 11, 2021   Uncategorized   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)

By George MacDonald

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson reiterated a Buy rating on Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX) on September 10 and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.95, close to its 52-week low of $4.33.

Sigilon Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.67, representing a 152.9% upside. In a report issued on October 28, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 49.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Travere Therapeutics, and ChemoCentryx.

The company has a one-year high of $54.32 and a one-year low of $4.33. Currently, Sigilon Therapeutics has an average volume of 215.5K.

Sigilon Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing a new class of therapeutics and functional cures for patients with chronic diseases by providing stable and durable levels of therapeutic molecules to patients.

