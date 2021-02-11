Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report) on January 12 and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.20.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 63.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $2.09 average price target, representing an 82.5% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.38 million and net profit of $4.17 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.26 million and had a net profit of $1.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.