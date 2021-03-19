Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

In a report issued on January 14, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Golden Star Resources (GSS – Research Report), with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 60.3% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Star Resources with a $5.66 average price target, representing a 62.6% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.25 price target.

Based on Golden Star Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $68.79 million and net profit of $6.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $114 million and had a GAAP net loss of $62.43 million.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. It operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.