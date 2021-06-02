June 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYF)

By Austin Angelo

Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves maintained a Buy rating on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (BABYFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$5.75. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #584 out of 7540 analysts.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.77.

Based on Else Nutrition Holdings Inc’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $598K and GAAP net loss of $14.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $254.2K and had a GAAP net loss of $968.4K.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc is a food and nutrition company focused on research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale and/or license of innovative plant-based food and nutrition products. It caters product to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets.

