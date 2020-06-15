Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Sell Rating on Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Sell rating on Spectra7 Micro (SPVNF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.01. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Celestica, CGI Group, and Descartes.

Spectra7 Micro has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.01.

The company has a one-year high of $0.05 and a one-year low of $0.00. Currently, Spectra7 Micro has an average volume of 72.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SPVNF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. operates as an analog semiconductor company, which delivers unprecedented bandwidth, speed, and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for electronics manufacturers in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), data centers and other connectivity markets. It focuses on patented signal processing technology used in the design of active cables and specialty interconnects which enable longer, thinner, and lighter interconnects. Its holds patents relating to its products: VR, AR, Mixed Reality, DreamWeVR™, Data Centers and USB 3.1 consumer interconnects. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.