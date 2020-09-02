Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND)

In a report issued on August 19, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Sandstorm Gold (SAND – Research Report), with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.94.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 81.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sandstorm Gold with a $10.82 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $10.63 and a one-year low of $3.32. Currently, Sandstorm Gold has an average volume of 2.21M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SAND in relation to earlier this year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I. Awram in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.