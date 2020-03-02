March 2, 2020   Analyst News, Financial   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Trupanion (TRUP)

By Jason Carr

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion (TRUPResearch Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 32.7% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $43.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $636K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $275K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019