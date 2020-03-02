Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Trupanion (TRUP)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Trupanion (TRUP – Research Report), with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.0% and a 32.7% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Trupanion with a $43.25 average price target.

Based on Trupanion’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $636K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $275K.

Trupanion, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance.