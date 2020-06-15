Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Cineplex (CPXGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on Cineplex (CPXGF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 55.0% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

Cineplex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.47.

Based on Cineplex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $418 million and net profit of $13.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $386 million and had a net profit of $10.28 million.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.