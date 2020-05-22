Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Aritzia (ATZAF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia (ATZAF – Research Report), with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.2% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Aritzia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.68, implying a 30.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.76 and a one-year low of $6.45. Currently, Aritzia has an average volume of 2,457.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. The Company designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories. Its geographical segments include Canada and United States.