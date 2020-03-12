Canaccord Genuity Maintains Their Buy Rating on Air Canada (ACDVF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.14, close to its 52-week low of $19.85.

Taylor has an average return of 52.2% when recommending Air Canada.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #1737 out of 6212 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.63, implying a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$57.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Air Canada’s market cap is currently $5.31B and has a P/E ratio of 4.86. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.