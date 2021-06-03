Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Hold Rating on Invesque (MHIVF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on Invesque (MHIVF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $3.40. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 79.2% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment.

Invesque has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.80, implying a -3.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, BMO Capital also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $2.50 price target.

Based on Invesque’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.8 million and net profit of $1.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.12 million and had a GAAP net loss of $56.93 million.

Invesque, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living and medical office properties. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.