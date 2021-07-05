July 5, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

By Carrie Williams

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLAResearch Report) on July 2 and set a price target of $812.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $678.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $608.36, representing a -10.4% downside. In a report issued on June 23, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $900.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tesla’s market cap is currently $654B and has a P/E ratio of 680.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.13.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019