Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Tesla (TSLA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Tesla (TSLA – Research Report) on July 2 and set a price target of $812.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $678.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 55.9% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and IPG Photonics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tesla is a Hold with an average price target of $608.36, representing a -10.4% downside. In a report issued on June 23, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $900.00 price target.

Tesla’s market cap is currently $654B and has a P/E ratio of 680.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 29.13.

Tesla, Inc. manufactures and sells fully electric vehicles, solar energy generation systems and energy storage products. It also operates a network of vehicle service centers and Supercharger stations. The company operates through two segments: Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage. Founded by Jeffrey B. Straubel, Elon Reeve Musk, Martin Eberhard, and Marc Tarpenning on July 1, 2003, the company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.