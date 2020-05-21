Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Shopify (SHOP)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Shopify (SHOP – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $778.00, equals to its 52-week high of $778.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Shopify has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $556.33, representing a -27.6% downside. In a report issued on May 7, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $860.00 price target.

Based on Shopify’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $470 million and GAAP net loss of $31.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $320 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.15 million.

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.