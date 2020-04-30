Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Orbcomm (ORBC)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Orbcomm (ORBC – Research Report), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Orbcomm with a $7.17 average price target.

Based on Orbcomm’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.68 million and GAAP net loss of $2.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.34 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.64 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ORBC in relation to earlier this year.

ORBCOMM, Inc. engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and Other. The company was founded on April 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Rochelle Park, NJ.