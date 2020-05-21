Canaccord Genuity Maintains a Buy Rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 47.8% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Black Diamond Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00, which is a 27.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.18 and a one-year low of $17.63. Currently, Black Diamond Therapeutics has an average volume of 206.8K.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the biotechnology company that discovers and develops therapeutic agents to target unique oncogenic protein-isoforms. The company was founded by Dr. David M. Epstein and Dr. Elizabeth Buck in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.