Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Hold Rating on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS)

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS – Research Report), with a price target of $0.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 38.9% success rate. Fong covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, PrairieSky Royalty, and Birchcliff Energy.

Abraxas Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.13, representing a 0.4% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $0.10 price target.

Abraxas Petroleum’s market cap is currently $20.36M and has a P/E ratio of 0.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.12.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXAS in relation to earlier this year.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses primarily on the development of conventional and unconventional resources in its primary operating areas in the Rocky Mountains, South Texas, Powder River Basin and Permian Basin.