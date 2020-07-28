Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on Silvergate Capital (SI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Joseph Vafi maintained a Buy rating on Silvergate Capital (SI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silvergate Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.50.

The company has a one-year high of $16.95 and a one-year low of $7.60. Currently, Silvergate Capital has an average volume of 143.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SI in relation to earlier this year.

Silvergate Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and loan services. It focuses on the financial infrastructure solutions and services for participants in the nascent and digital currency industry. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.