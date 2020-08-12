Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on PowerFleet (PWFL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet (PWFL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.3% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

PowerFleet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.25, implying a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.50 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, PowerFleet has an average volume of 215K.

PowerFleet, Inc. engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things (IoT) and machine to machine (M2M) solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.