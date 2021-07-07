Canaccord Genuity Keeps Their Buy Rating on ChemoCentryx (CCXI)

In a report released yesterday, Michelle Gilson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on ChemoCentryx (CCXI – Research Report), with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.05, close to its 52-week low of $9.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 44.9% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Sigilon Therapeutics, Travere Therapeutics, and Homology Medicines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChemoCentryx with a $44.00 average price target, which is a 225.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $70.29 and a one-year low of $9.53. Currently, ChemoCentryx has an average volume of 3.82M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CCXI in relation to earlier this year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact. The company was founded by Thomas J. Schall in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.