Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on Team17 Group (TSVNF)

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Steve Robertson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Team17 Group (TSVNFResearch Report), with a price target of p675.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Robertson is ranked #2670 out of 6917 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Team17 Group with a $8.68 average price target.

Team17 Group PLC is a video game label and creative partner for independent developers. The company supports both owned first party IP and third-party IP-through partnering with indie developers globally. The company focuses on premium, rather than free to play games, and its portfolio comprises over 90 games, including the iconic and well-established Worms franchise, as well as Overcooked and The Escapists.

