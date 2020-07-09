Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released today, Robert Young from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Exfo (EXFO – Research Report), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectra7 Micro, Celestica, and CGI Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Exfo with a $2.42 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.95 and a one-year low of $2.00. Currently, Exfo has an average volume of 39K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 40 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EXFO in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EXFO, Inc. engages in the provision of test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile communications service providers, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers. It offers field network testing, optical benchtop kits, tunable filters, network simulation and load testing, and switch and utility module. The company was founded by Germain Lamonde on September 18, 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.