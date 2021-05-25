Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Hold Rating on AxoGen (AXGN)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on AxoGen (AXGN – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 57.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AxoGen with a $25.33 average price target, implying a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

AxoGen’s market cap is currently $862.3M and has a P/E ratio of -38.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.35.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 76 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AXGN in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Guido Neels, a Director at AXGN bought 40,000 shares for a total of $171,350.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.