Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Harvest Health & Recreation (HRVSF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 51.3% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Harvest Health & Recreation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.47.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Harvest Health & Recreation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.02 million and GAAP net loss of $19.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $19.24 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.05 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company. The company’s segment include the production and sale of cannabis with three business areas namely Cultivation, Processing, and Retail dispensaries. It has expanded throughout Arizona, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.