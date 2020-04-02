Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)

In a report released today, Max Masucci from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.16, close to its 52-week high of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Masucci is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.2% and a 21.1% success rate. Masucci covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Guardant Health, and Exact Sciences.

Chembio Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.50, a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.00 and a one-year low of $2.25. Currently, Chembio Diagnostics has an average volume of 483K.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and licenses rapid point-of-care diagnostic tests that detect infectious diseases. Its products include human and veterinary diagnostics. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Medford, NY.