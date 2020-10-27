Canaccord Genuity Keeps a Buy Rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Barrick Gold (GOLD – Research Report) on October 15 and set a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.63.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 74.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrick Gold with a $32.87 average price target, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.22 and a one-year low of $12.65. Currently, Barrick Gold has an average volume of 17.24M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOLD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities such as exploration and mine development. It operates through the following segments: Barrick Nevada, Veladero, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia, and Pascua-Lama. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.