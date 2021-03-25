Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Hold Rating on New Found Gold Corp (NFGFF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Hold rating on New Found Gold Corp (NFGFF – Research Report) and a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Battle North Gold, Marathon Gold, and Argonaut Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Found Gold Corp is a Hold with an average price target of $3.77.

New Found Gold Corp is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of resource properties with a focus on gold properties located in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company’s principal objective is to explore and develop the Queensway Project, which is located near Gander, Newfoundland.