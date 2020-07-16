Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Theratechnologies (THTX – Research Report) and a price target of $444.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 67.8% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, and Sequans Communications S A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $7.05 average price target, which is a 229.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 6, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

Based on Theratechnologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $15.72 million and GAAP net loss of $4.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.23 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of THTX in relation to earlier this year.

Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy. Theratechnologies was founded on October 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.