Canaccord Genuity Initiates a Buy Rating on Equinox Gold (EQX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Equinox Gold (EQX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 53.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Equinox Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.77, which is a 29.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$14.50 price target.

Based on Equinox Gold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $130 million and net profit of $10.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $35.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $7.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of EQX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.