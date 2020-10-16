Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Celtic (CLTFF) to Hold

Celtic (CLTFF – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Canaccord Genuity analyst Nigel Parson on May 19. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.52.

Parson has an average return of 13.7% when recommending Celtic.

According to TipRanks.com, Parson is ranked #6247 out of 7018 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Celtic is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $2.19 and a one-year low of $1.28. Currently, Celtic has an average volume of 80.

Celtic Plc engages in the management and operation of football club organization and activities. It operates through the following segments: Football and Stadium Operations; Merchandising; and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. The company was founded by Andrew Kerins on November 6, 1887 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.